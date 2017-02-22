Arctic beckons for a Longridge grandma’s marathon walk

A Longridge grandmother is off to the Arctic to complete her fourth marathon walk as part of a 10 year charity challenge.

Sarah Page, 51, who is a mother of four and new grandma of one as well as being managing director of the Preston based, family business Plumbs, is set to take on the marathon for ‘Walk the Walk’, a charity helping to fight breast cancer.

She has already completed marathons in London, Edinburgh and Iceland over the past three years and is off to northern Sweden this Friday, an area that forms part of the Arctic Circle where freezing temperatures of -26C await her, as well as the 26.2 mile trek which will be completed over two days.

Sarah has already raised in the region of £2,000 through donations, events and cake sales and hopes to reach a target of £3,000, every penny of which goes to the charity.

A resident of Longridge for 20 years, Sarah hasn’t suffered from breast cancer herself, but decided to support ‘Walk for Walk’ for a number of reasons.

Besides a challenge for herself and the opportunity to improve her fitness, Sarah describes the breast cancer charity as “an emotional cause,” saying: “We don’t as women know when we will be affected.”

And “by affected” she means either ourselves, someone in our family or someone else we know.

Sarah’s previous marathon challenges have been completed overnight, but because of the temperatures and terrain, the Arctic marathon is longer.

Sarah has also taken up Nordic walking in preparation for the challenge, which she has enjoyed doing and says within her busy life, she has created “a bit of time for myself”.

She says: “My health is important and by giving myself a physical challenge it focusses the mind,” adding: “But it is going to be chilly.”

There’s also no stopping Sarah, who hopes to complete six more walks over the next six years, two of which she hopes will be in New York and Paris.

* Walk the Walk is the UK’s largest grant making breast cancer charity, giving to other charities, etc to reach their goals. If you would like to donate to Sarah’s marathon, please visit https://arcticmarathon2017.everydayhero.com/uk/sarahpage.