Antiques expert set to entertain in aid of Ribchester roman Museum

The Friends of Ribchester Roman Museum are delighted to announce that Eric Knowles from the Antiques Roadshow and Bargain Hunt will be visiting Ribchester Village Hall on Wednesday, April 5 at 7.30pm.

“An Evening with Eric Knowles” is expected to be a sell-out and tickets are £12 or £10 for ‘friends’, available from the treasurer Sharon Tomlinson on 01254 820458 or from the Roman Museum. A licensed bar will be available and there will also be a raffle, but the evening is not a valuations one.

Eric is president of the museum’s ‘friends’ and Sharon says they were very pleased when he agreed to be president. She said: “He has spoken once before and we are delighted he is coming back. He has been a good supporter of the ‘friends’ over the years.”

The evening’s proceeds will go towards improving the museum’s storage facilities, making it better for assessments of any finds.

For more information see the museum’s website.