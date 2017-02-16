Anteros to support White Lies in Preston

Anteros may have fulfilled one of the items on their bucket list by performing at the Alexandra Palace, but the unstoppable foursome have plenty more goals to enjoy, including an evening in Preston.

Anteros may have fulfilled one of the items on their bucket list by performing at the Alexandra Palace, but the unstoppable foursome have plenty more goals to enjoy, including an evening in Preston.

They are heading to the Guild Hall on March 6, as they start their first European tour, with White Lies.

Anteros, named after the Greek god, is led by singer Laura Hayden, who grew up in Barcelona, with bandmates Joshua Rumble, Harry Balazs and Jackson

Couzens.

Fresh from their UK tour with Sundara Karma, where they performed on stage with headliners Two Door Cinema Club, they are embarking on their next set of dates across the country and the Netherlands.

Laura says: “At the end of our last tour, Two Door Cinema Club asked us to perform The World Is Watching with them at the Ally Pally (Alexandra Palace) and Manchester Apollo. It was amazing. We are all big fans, so it was such an honour.

“I was terrified of messing up, as it was not our song. The Ally Pally was amazing - it was certainly on my bucket list.

“I was scared as the venue holds 10,000 people - so we sang in front of 20,000 people over two days.

“There were so many people - it was like looking at a crowd of baked beans.”

Laura moved to London four-and-a-half years ago to focus on her music. She then met bassist Joshua and they formed a band, recruiting Harry on drams in 2015. They then met guitarist Jackson last year whilst touring. They have released two EPs - Anteros and Breakfast - with a third - Drunk - due out April 14.



They have already caught the ears of top music moguls as they were one of Annie Mac’s New Names for 2016 and were invited to open on the Other Stage at Glastonbury.

Their tune The Beat, was a Radio 1 single of the week last year

Laura says: “We don’t want to define our music. It is hard to put a finger on it. I would say are do ‘bitter dream pop,’ which is lyrically miserable, with uptempo melodies.

“We have so manu inspirations - Chrissie Hynde, The Pretenders, Fleetwood Mac.

“Josh is a Britpop fan and Jackson is from Manchester, and his influences are Northern Soul.

“Our ideas are drawn from different places.”

Laura admits she has never been to Preston and is excited about visiting unchartered territory.

She says: “The best thing about touring is seeing new places. We have just finished one tour, but we are now going to different venues and cities, which is great,

“The other guys have been to Preston, but I haven’t. Whenever I go somewhere new, I make a point of waking up early and going to explore, so I make the most of new places. Do any readers have any suggestions of where I should explore?

“I can’t wait to get back on tour next month. We are home for a couple of weeks and then we get to do it again.

“Hopefully it will be less cold.

“We are really excited about supporting White Lies. We have known them a long time.

“Our performances will have super high energy, as we are buzzed to be on tour. We want to make people dance and have a good time.

“We have been having a lot of fun with Drunk, which we will be releasing shortly.

“We have revamped our previous set and we have a few songs from our new EP, which will be released soon. It is nice to surprise people with new material.

“It will be good to see if people know our songs. If they do, they will be able to sing along. Plus it is really exciting for us to be playing material from our new EP.”

Anteros will be supporting White Lies at Preston Guild Hall on Monday March 6 at 9.30pm.

Tickets, from £21, can be booked by calling 01772 804444 or http://www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/book-online or http://www.anterosofficial.com.