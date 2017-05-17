Anderton’s Butchers is raising the steaks

Longridge butchers firm can honestly claim it has the best steaks in the region

Brendan Anderton Butchers, in Derby Road, has been honoured with the The Best Steak in the North West of England Award for its Ribble Reward Steak at the Q Guild North West BBQ Heat.

The firm also won gold awards for its pork sausage, beef burger, Sicilian sizzlers, Styyd steak burger, and Valencian kebabs. The competition was a bake-off style event with regional butchers competing for various awards and prestigious titles.

Each product has to be cooked on a barbecue by the entrants and is then judged by an independent panel of judges.

Max Roberts, who represented Brendan Anderton Butchers, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we put this down to the quality of our produce and passion in our work. This shows that our values in quality of food from farm to fork is not underestimated: from the time Brendan spends nurturing cattle on his farm, through the process of butchery and to the maturing process in which we dry age all our own beef.

“It just goes to show that all the time, effort, enthusiasm, vigour and verve, which all the Anderton family and its team of loyal staff put in, really does pay off.”

Max will now compete in The National Barbecue Heat to take the title of The Best Steak in the UK in Nottingham on May 21.