All the fun of the fair and circus for Calder Vale children's festival

Roll on up, roll on up.

Villagers in Calder Vale are looking forward to the ‘circus’ coming to town this weekend for the annual Children’s Festival on Saturday June 10.

This year’s traditional event will carry a big top circus theme with tableuxs for the parade promising to be quite the spectacle.

The crowning of the festival Queen Scarlett Mason will kick off the proceedings at 11am on the village green, followed by the procession.

Festival committee member Nicky Mason said there would be lots of entertainment to keep families busy for the day.

From 12 noon there will be refreshments served on the green sand several stalls, games, face painting, pony rides and children’s races.

Children’s entertainer Thomas Bounce, will join the crowds for the afternoon before the fancy dress competition at 3pm.

The village festival is held on the second Saturday in June every year.