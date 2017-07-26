Alcoholic public urinator blames weak bladder

An alcoholic urinated in an area overlooking Colne bus station in front of a group of children, Burnley magistrates were told.

Shaun Spencer, who struck in broad daylight at 1.30pm, was in breach of a 16-month conditional discharge, imposed for a similar offence. He claimed to the bench: “I suffer from a weak bladder.”

Spencer, of Great George Street in Colne, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on June 14th. The 37-year-old was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The chairwoman told him: “You did it in a public place, in front of children, which caused them some distress.”

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said Spencer was standing close to a wall, just looking over the bus station. He unzipped his trousers and started to urinate.

Miss Akhtar continued: “Families and elderly people were there and children were in the immediate vicinity. Some people were shaking their heads.”

The prosecutor added the defendant told police he is an alcoholic and has been in rehabilitation.

Spencer, who was not represented by a solicitor, told the court: “There were no public toilets open there. I was in desperate need to go to the loo.

“I suffer from a weak bladder,” he added. “But I would like to apologise for my actions.”