Learning how to make their own packed lunches was just one of the challenges set for a group of youngsters who enjoyed a trip to Tower Wood outdoor education centre in Cumbria.

Years five and six students from Whalley's Oakhill School spent a week at the centre and took part in lots of challenges, activities, adventures and fun.

The trip is part of the annual end of term treat for the children to reward them for their hard work and effort during the year.