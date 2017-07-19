Academy set to teach mystery and magic at Leighton Hall, Carnforth

A Wizard Academy at Leighton Hall near Carnforth is set to welcome children to a day of spellbinding sorcery, to learn how to become masters of mystery and magic.

The date is Sunday, July 30 when from 10am the hall’s rooms will be transformed into wacky and wonderful classrooms, where would be witches and wizards can learn the tools of the trade in four magical themed lessons in the company of Attic Door Productions.

Children can learn all about enchanting potions and bewitching incantations, master the art of broomstick flying or even tame a tawny owl.

They will each be be given a report card to fill in during the day, finishing with their graduation as a fully trained witch or wizard.

Tickets, available by calling 01524 419486 are £10 for children and £3.50 for accompanying adults and must be booked in advance. Only 60 spaces are available and the day is ideal for five to 12-year-olds, but all ages welcome.