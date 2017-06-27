‘Ablaze with colour, music and laughter’ Grimsargh field day hailed as ‘best yet’

It was with trepidation organisers of Grimsargh Field Day approached last Saturday, as weather forecasts had predicted rain.

But they needn’t have worried, for the rain didn’t appear and it has been hailed one of the best field days yet.

“What a testimony to the village that it could marshal such a long, eclectic and colourful procession, led by this year’s beautiful Rose Queen, Kathryn Mangan, splendent in cream and cerise,” said organisers.

Lord Horam of Grimsargh officiated during the opening ceremony and spoke warmly of his memories of the field days of his childhood.

The field was ablaze with colour, music and laughter, as the community came out in force to enjoy a truly unforgettable day.

A dog agility show entertained the crowds with cute canine antics, as did the amazing Longridge gymnasts with their breath-taking manoeuvres. There were many attractions and stalls including hawks and owls, races, junior football, fun-fair, bake-off, dog show and a fire eater! Music was supplied by The Camdens, while Sky Stirling played and sang with finesse and lyricism.

“As the crowds reluctantly dispersed during the late afternoon, another great field day came to a close. Bring on 2018,” said organisers, adding: “This quintessentially English tradition is very much alive in Grimsargh.”

Scarecrow winner was ‘Jake the Pirate’ by Sarah Jones and second ‘The Fireman’ by Susie, Jake and Zac. Most creative: ‘Storm’ by the Leho family and funniest ‘Donald Trump - Hero or Villain?’ by Eileen Murray. Best business: ‘The Hulk’ by Signs Express. Highly commended - Ashmore Family ‘Dennis the Menace’, Harry Wade ‘Inspector Gadget’ and Gornall Family ‘Charlie Brown’s Smurf’. Great Grimsargh Bake-Off winner was Richard Honnor, children’s tastiest Anna Putland and children’s best decorated and overall winner Sian Ball. Fancy dress: large groups: Grimsargh St Michael’s School, ‘The Vikings’, 2 - ‘Rainbow Fairies’. Small groups: 2nd Grimsargh Brownies, ‘Super-Heroes’.