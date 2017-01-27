A trio of bands will go Down a treat at The Ferret

An upcoming indie band is hoping to bring Preston down when it performs there next week.

BlackWaters are co-headlining a tour with Chorley punk band Charlie and Blackpool rockers Strange Bones and they hit The Ferret on Friday February 3 as part of the venue's Ones To Watch events.

The gig has even more meaning to BlackWaters as it is the same day they release their second single Down, a clarion call against the powers that be.

The single follows their Radio1 and Radio X-hailed debut outing, anti-anthem So Far Out, which proved a huge hit.

Now preparing to tear up stages across the nation, the Surrey four-piece, who met at a fresher’s party, will put in sets at 15 towns and cities.

Drummer James Watkins said: “We all met two years ago at a fresher’s party at ACM Guildford and thought it would be a good idea to start a band.

“We take a lot of inspiration from LA punk and the skater scene. We are indie/punk, but definitely more 70s punk.

“Our musical influences are The Ramones, Lou Reed, John Copper Clark, FIDLAR and of course The Libertines.”

Although BlackWaters were the support act for Asylums in October last year, this will be the band’s first co-headline tour.

James added: “We are very excited about our co-headline and we are looking forward to coming to Preston. I have never been, so it will be an experience.

The band, who are all aged 18, are on the up, having scored fans and co-collaborators in the likes of Carl Barât (The Libertines), Spike Stent and occasional Prodigy co-writer Olly Burden.

Last year, they performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Leeds Festival and supported the likes of SWMRS & DMAs and are hoping 2017 will be as successful.

They are in good company, as Strange Bones recorded with the Foo Fighters at their studio 606 in LA and Annie Mac has supported previous tracks SOIA (Sick Of It All) and God Save The Teen on her BBC Radio 1 show.

The band also headlined Glastonferret last year

BlackWaters are: Max Tanner (vocals), David Carpenter (guitar), Ollie Franklin (bass) and James Watkins (drums).

For early bird tickets at £3, visithttp://whats-on/Preston/The-Ferret/Ones-To-Watch-2017-Strange-Bones-and-Blackwaters/12905829/

The gig starts at 8pm.