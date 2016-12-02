A grand night out for cystic fibrosis runners

Whalley-based running club RUNNING4CF, whose members pound the highways and byways of Whalley on their Monday night runs raising money for cystic fibrosis, handed over a £1,000 cheque to CF Northwest on Monday.

At its heart is Steven Johnson who started the “Every Day Come What May” challenge in 2014 and 16-year-old Amelia Dickinson, who fights CF every day and inspired Steven on his epic five mile a day running journey over a whole year.

The club now thrives with a 100 strong membership of runners of all abilities.

A New Year Revolution programme also restarts in January for anyone wanting to run off those pounds and raise awareness and funds for CF while enjoying the camaraderie of a ground-breaking club!

Gemma Wilkinson, of CF Northwest, and Steven Johnson are pictured to the left of the Dickinson family - mother Samantha, cystic fibrosis sufferer Amelia and father Symon. They are pictured at Billington Brass Band Club, Whalley, the club’s Monday night venue.