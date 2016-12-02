Search

A grand night out for cystic fibrosis runners

Pictured from left to right are Gemma Wilkinson, of CF Northwest, Steven Johnson, mother Samantha Dickinson with cystic fibrosis sufferer Amelia and father Symon Dickinson.

Whalley-based running club RUNNING4CF, whose members pound the highways and byways of Whalley on their Monday night runs raising money for cystic fibrosis, handed over a £1,000 cheque to CF Northwest on Monday.

At its heart is Steven Johnson who started the “Every Day Come What May” challenge in 2014 and 16-year-old Amelia Dickinson, who fights CF every day and inspired Steven on his epic five mile a day running journey over a whole year.

The club now thrives with a 100 strong membership of runners of all abilities.

A New Year Revolution programme also restarts in January for anyone wanting to run off those pounds and raise awareness and funds for CF while enjoying the camaraderie of a ground-breaking club!

Gemma Wilkinson, of CF Northwest, and Steven Johnson are pictured to the left of the Dickinson family - mother Samantha, cystic fibrosis sufferer Amelia and father Symon. They are pictured at Billington Brass Band Club, Whalley, the club’s Monday night venue.