A ‘dahlia-ghtful’ show of flowers and vegetables

Visitors turned out in force to The Chipping Horticultural Society Annual Show, which provided a spectacular display of vegetables, plants and flowers.

Exhibitors included local growers, as well as national champions from as far afield as Bradford, Rochdale, Stalybridge and Keighley.

Dr Tim Ballard and Anita Ballard from Chipping with Dalia Judge Stuart Clensy at the Chipping and District Horticultural Society's Annual Show

Dr Tim and Anita Ballard were the guests of honour, as since joining the village, they have become keen supporters of local events and entered into various aspects of Chipping village life.

They selected Ian Sutherland as the Best in Show winner, with his three dahlias groups.

A spokesman for the show said: “It was also great to see several new exhibitors showing their produce for the first time, some of them with considerable success. In fact, over 90 per cent of those who entered classes won a cash prize, and new entrants and local growers were among the trophy winners.

“We want to say a big thank you to all the exhibitors who made a special effort to attend, and for bringing along their produce of such high quality.

Olive Peel from West Yorkshire came first for Foliage Plant at Chipping and District Horticultural Society's Annual Show

“Vegetables were the stars of the show, with a excellent selection of trays and trugs, and huge onions and leeks. The exceptional quality of the produce made each class a closely run contest, and the expert panel of judges did a fine job using their top quality knowledge and skills to award points and special prizes. Particularly impressive this year were the potatoes grown by D Peel of Mirfield, which were awarded the National Vegetable Society Silver Medal.

“Thanks also to the WI and helpers for providing refreshments and all the volunteers who gave up their Sunday afternoon to sell raffle tickets and manage admission on the door. Special thanks go to all our sponsors who made this show possible by providing funds, trophies and special awards and raffle prizes.”

If anyone would like to become a sponsor call 01995 61426 or visist www.chippingflowershow.co.uk

Pat King, from Colne came second for Basket of Gladiolus at Chipping and District Horticultural Society's Annual Show