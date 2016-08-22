Two former Preston city councillors are set to be made Honorary Aldermen in recognition of their dedicated work for the city

The council’s Honours Task Group unanimously agreed to nominate former mayor Coun Veronica Afrin and former Labour Independent Councillor Terry Cartwright for the honour.

Former Labour Independent Councillor Terry Cartwright

Between them they have notched up 63 years of service to the former Preston Borough and now Preston City council.

The full council will now be asked to rubber stamp the decision this Thursday.

The new Aldermen will be following in the footsteps of such predecessors as Albert Richardson and Bhikhu Patel..

To be nominated former councillors must have served for at least 15 years.

Former health visitor Veronica was at the centre of city politics for some 37 years and Terry for 26 years.

A delighted Terry paid tribute to residents in the council ward he represented saying: “It’s the people of Deepdale who have helped me get this honour. I would like to thank the council for proposing me.”

He continued: “ It’s a surprise really - I’m surprised and overwhelmed. It’s an honour as well to be considered.”

Veronica declined to comment until the decision has been rubber-stamped.

It is planned to bestow the titles at an Extraordinary Council Meeting prior to the pre-Christmas council meeting on December 15.

The Honours Task Group met on July 25 to consider the nominations, agreeing the duo should be honoured: “in recognition of their lengthy service on the Council and the dedication and commitment they brought to the role of Councillor.”

Council Leader Coun Peter Rankin said: “They have both had a long and dedicated service as councillors. Veronica has been a member of cabinet up to her retirement. She has been very very active and a really quite dedicated member of the council.

“Terry really is a brilliant example of what a community councillor should be. He has been very good at taking up issues for his electors and has shown that dedication for many years ... He certainly deserves this elevation.”