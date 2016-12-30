United States is top holiday destination for Britons in 2017

The United States is set to dominate the most popular holiday destinations for Britons next year, a study shows.

Research by online travel firm Expedia revealed that New York topped a holiday league table, followed by Las Vegas and Orlando.

Las Vegas

London was the fifth most popular city to visit in 2017, up from 10th this year, while other popular destinations included Rome, Dubai, Amsterdam, Tenerife, Reykjavik and Barcelona.

In the UK, the south west is predicted to enjoy the biggest growth in tourism, followed by Glasgow and Blackpool.

Orlando, Florida