Proposed plans for Camelot Theme Park site to go on show later this month

A public exhibition on proposals to redevelop a Lancashire theme park will take place this month.

Almost 200 new homes are planned for the former Camelot site at Charnock Richard in Chorley.

Developer Story Homes, who will put in an outline planning application this Spring, has organised the exhibition.

Drop-in events are being held on:

Thursday, March 16, at Charnock Richard Football Club, Charter Lane, from 4pm to 7pm; Saturday, March 18, at Heskin Village Hall, Wood Lane, from 11am to 2pm.

The plans are for up to 195 homes and an employment area, which Story Homes says could deliver about 80 jobs.

The employment area will include an office and small-scale start-up office/workshops units.

There would also be better walking and cycling paths and open green space.

David O’Reilly, land and planning director for Story Homes, said: “Over the last 18 months we have been working hard to create a smaller scheme for the Camelot site that responds to the comments we received from the local community during our previous application. We held a number of public consultations in 2016 and we have committed to not going higher than 200 homes across the site and we are now presenting our final outline proposals before we submit our outline planning application to Chorley council in Spring 2017.

“The former Camelot theme park is in desperate need of regeneration and we want to replace this eyesore with a high quality scheme that local residents and businesses will be proud of.”

Story Homes’ original planning application for 420 houses was rejected by Chorley Council in 2014.

The developer did not appeal but said it worked closely with ward and parish councillors and the wider community to develop revised proposals.