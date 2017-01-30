Pendle In-Bloomers congratulated by Mayor

The Mayor of Pendle has hosted a reception to congratulate the town's success during the In-Bloom Competition, a nationwide community gardening campaign to transform cities, towns, and villages.

The Mayor, Councillor Rosemary Carroll, welcomed representatives from the various groups involved to the reception at Nelson Town Hall, where cakes a refreshments were served as a thank-you for all their hard work.

Reps from Trawden-in-Bloom, with the three trophies they received at the North West In-Bloom Presentation at Southport.

They spent an interesting hour chatting, discussing the challenges of choosing flowers, keeping the areas weed-and-litter-free, and moving the scheme forward from one year to the next.