Pals get ready for Cambodia trek for charity

A woman who has been given a new lease of life after battling cancer is preparing to trek across Cambodia to raise funds for charity.

Photo Neil Cross Preston Whit Fair

Whitsun fair showmen in defiant stand

Showmen have sent a defiant “We shall not be moved” message to Preston Council over the future of the historic Whitsuntide Fair.

No bread: KFC's Double Down

KFC's "most successful burger ever" is on its way

Chicken fans are in a flap about the latest fast food creation from KFC, which the restaurant chain says in coming to the UK this month.

Breakfast will never be the same

Is Denny's coming to Lancashire?

The first Denny's restaurant in the UK has been announced, with the promise of many more to come.

Britain'sfavourite evening meal is roast dinner

What's for dinner? More than half of all parents now cook two different meals every night

Britain's favourite evening meal is roast dinner, followed by spaghetti bolognese

A sign at Gatwick Airport after Monarch Airlines collapsed into administration

Scramble for alternative flights as Monarch collapse leaves plans up in the air

Monarch customers have been forced to scramble for flights after the airline's collapse into administration disrupted holiday plans.
Grimsargh Field Day Ball

What a night for Grimsargh village

Revellers had a good, good night to mark another year of success for Grimsargh Field Day whilst fundraising in earnest for the 2018 event.

Beautiful Killiecrankie. Photo courtesy of National Trust for Scotland.

Travel review: Kinloch Rannoch, Scotland

Fairies are alive and thriving in the forests around Kinloch Rannoch in Scotland making seven-year-old Flossie one happy little lady.
McVities Jaffa Cake

Social media users turn on McVities after Jaffa Cake boxes downsized

A box of Jaffa Cakes has shrunk in size from 12 to 10 biscuits, sparking outrage from fans of the favourite treat.
Steven Smith, chef patron at the Freemasons in Wiswell near Clitheroe.

County pub wins No 1 spot in AA Guide

The county’s top foodie pub has added another accolade to its trophy cabinet.

The average price of a pint rose by 6p

Average price of pint of bitter tops £3 for first time

The average price of a pint of bitter in pubs has topped £3 for the first time, a new report has revealed.

White Coppice

Lancashire recommends... waterfalls

The county and the surrounding area has an array of stunning waterfalls to visit.

Chinese Lions add a dash of colour to the launch of Preston's new dragon boat

The eyes have it at dragon boat launch

It was a case of dotting the eyes and crossing the Marina when Preston paddlers took delivery of their first brand new dragon boat.

Marsh Mill Tavern

Lancashire recommends... places to go for dessert

From pubs, bars and cafes, here are the top five places to go for dessert, as voted by readers.

Nearly 70 Wetherspoon's pubs in Scotland will take part in the same price cuts

Wetherspoon's slashes prices in Tax Equality Day protest

Wetherspoon's is slashing prices across nearly 900 pubs in the UK to protest against tax discrepancies that allow supermarkets to undercut pubs on alcohol sales.
Paul and Maureen Mallon

Garstang Market's cheese stallholders retire after 25 years

Garstang’s best-loved cheese and biscuit traders have said a final goodbye to their customers after serving from behind the counter of their indoor market stall for 25 years.
Up to 50 flights a day are now officially cancelled

The full list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you're affected

Ryanair have now revealed the full list of cancelled flights for the next six weeks.
Mistletoe and wine?

Aldi launches budget friendly wine advent calendar

If you’re partial to a festive drink or two throughout December you'll be able to raise a toast with every calendar door.
Dessert

Where is the best place to go for a dessert?

If you fancy a sweet treat, where do you like to go?
Wedding venue

Where are the best wedding venues in Lancashire?

Help us decide where the best place is for a dream wedding.

