Lady Farmers’ £1.7k plus charity cheque

Retiring president Margaret Leeming thanked everyone for their support over the past year at the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Clitheroe NFU Ladies’ Social Section.

Margaret had chosen North West Blood Bikes as her charity for the year and was delighted to present representatives from the charity with a cheque for £1,780.

Haydn Williams, treasurer of North West Blood Bikes, Lancashire and Lakes updated the meeting on the work the charity does.

It provides a free, but professional, voluntary, out of hours, transport service to local NHS hospitals by carrying urgent and emergency blood, platelets, samples, donor breast milk, patient notes and theatre equipment – in fact anything that can be carried on a motorcycle.

The volunteers provide this service through the night, at weekends and Bank Holidays enabling hospital funding to be better spent on patient care.

The number of calls they respond to is increasing month by month and so far this year the organisation has completed 10,135 jobs. Michael Bond, one of the volunteer riders for North West Blood Bikes, expressed his thanks to club members for the money they had raised. A further cheque of £150 was given to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute.

The club’s monthly meetings have been held at The Calf’s Head, Worston, and during the year, there have been a variety of talks about Dementia Friends, The History of Shoes, The Meteorological Office and a talk about the history of and the products produced by Warburtons Bakery.

Open meetings this year have been held at Clitheroe Golf Club, where members enjoyed a talk entitled The Wonderful World of Perfume, and, in June, the club met at The Coniston Hotel where Amanda Owen “The Yorkshire Shepherdess” entertained the 146-strong audience with the story of her life as a sheep farmer and mother of eight on their remote farm at Ravenseat.

In July, Margaret hosted a charity afternoon tea party at her home in Elslack, and, in August, the members enjoyed a car treasure hunt.

Members have taken part in county bowls, whist and dominoes competitions throughout the year with Marian Barrow and Val Towler winning the 2016 Lancashire County Bowls tournament at Whitechapel.

The election of officers for the year to come are: president Debbie Wallbank, vice-president Alison Blakey, secretary Susan Walmsley, treasurer Jacqui Vickery, assistant treasurer Johnnah Ashworth, programme secretary Elizabeth Thornber, social secretary Cathryn Bristol, press and scrapbook secretary Heather Harrison, flower secretary Margaret Leeming, committee members Susan Cropper, Joan Eminson, Sarah Hartley, Liz Smith and Sheila Thornber.