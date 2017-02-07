Help preserve village’s rich history

Organisers behind the Goosnargh and Whittingham Heritage Group are seeking historic and treasured items to help share and increase awareness of the parishes’ rich heritage.

The group are inviting people of all ages to join them for an open evening on Monday February 20 and are asking residents to search their attics, cupboards and drawers to find any photographs, articles, documents and artefacts that may be of interest.

The meeting will be held at the new community centre in St Mary’s Church, Goosnargh from 7pm to 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the trustees said: “You may have pictures of the former Whittingham Hospital, its railway, farm, gardens or photographs taken many years ago, at one of the three primary schools. Given the importance of agriculture in Goosnargh and Whittingham, do you have records of previous farming methods and cottage industries?

“There are many voluntary organisations in the area and you might have pictures or documents from the past relating to the uniformed groups, churches, public houses or Whitsuntide Festival. Important at this time are records of men and women who served in the two World Wars and of those at home who supported the war efforts. The list of possible heritage items is long.”

“We want to get people, young and adult, interested in their heritage and involved in recording and preserving it.”

The GWHG trustees and members will be there to talk on the evening about the items brought along and record their existence.

They will also be updating people on their progress and the new website being developed.