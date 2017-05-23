A new era of mobile banking branches

Lloyds Bank customers in Longridge have been thrown a lifeline with the opening of a number of mobile branches.

The bank announced last month it would close 100 of its branches, including its Berry Lane site, and residents reacted angrily to the news.

The developmentwill mean the town has no banks once its Nat West branch closes in September.

But Lloyds has now revealed it will launch mobile units, offering vital services to its customers,

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “Alongside other ways to access banking locally, we will introduce a new mobile bank branch service which will visit the Longridge area. This new mobile branch will give customers access to everyday banking services such as making deposits, withdrawing cash and paying bills.

“Our mobile branch colleagues will also be on hand to help customers access online banking and answer any general account or product enquiries.

“We will close the Longridge branch on September 19 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the new mobile branch service, which will be operational prior to the branch closing, as well as the closest alternative branch, which is Fulwood.”

Ward councillor David Thornton Smith says it is a “tragedy” Longridge is losing all its banks, following the imminent closure of NatWest next month.

He said: “I have had plenty of correspondence from residents who are upset. It is an outrage and tragedy not to have any banks.

“People are now being left in the lurch. This mobile branch won’t help NatWest customers. Business people who need to go to the bank to deposit their cash will be greatly inconvenienced. There is an over reliance on the belief people are banking online. But this is a misconception and seriously handicaps those that don’t use online services.”

The mobile branch will include full disabled access and a hearing loop.

Servicing hours will depend on anticipated local demand. Full details will be confirmed in the next few months.